Sioux City Fire Rescue credits equipment, personnel for top rating from insurance group

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office. That's the highest ranking given in the state of Iowa and across the nation.

Less than one percent of fire stations nationwide have ever received a class one ranking from the Insurance Services Office. The insurance group takes several areas into consideration.

"They look at the fire department in general, what apparatus we have, personnel we have, what type of training all the way down to how many flashlights on an apparatus," continued Collins.

Lt. Collins says they respond to more than 8,000 calls a year.

Sioux City Fire & Rescue consists of eight different stations and fire officials say getting this ranking wasn't an easy one.

"Back in 2009 we were an ISO rated three, then we moved up to a two and then we were awarded the highest rating in the in country which is a one.

With communication being a focus by the I-S-O, Lt. Collins says effective department communication is a top priority.

"All of our radio systems are able to communicate each other, not just here in town but we also have the ability to communicate with outside agencies, South Sioux, Sergeant Bluff, Sheriff's office all the way down to the state Marshalls office," continued Collins.

He adds that he is also proud of their response time.

"We have response time standards where the downtown district will have units there within 4 minutes of the time we receive the call, it usually takes the communications center about a minute to process the call,"

It's a ranking they have worked years to earn and one they plan to hold on to.

"Having that ISO one rating just provides justification that we are doing the right things and following industry best practices," continued Collins.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue offers free home inspections, call (712) 279-6377 to schedule an appointment.