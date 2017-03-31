Onawa, IA leaders hope drag strip construction will bring businesses to town

The Onawa Racing and Events Complex has joined the International Hot Rod Association.

The three-year contract between the Onawa Racing and Events Complex, and the IHRA, means the new track will see national and regional events at the new facility.

It's still under construction, but it's already attracting alot of interest. Buzz surrounding the track joining the International Hot Rod Association is getting Onawa community members revved up about what lies ahead for the city. "They have a sanctioning body now and the development of that track will create and holster more business in the town," says Clint Weaver, Onawa Economic Development Director.

Not only will the track bring more people to Onawa, but it already has businesses interested in coming as well. "There are other businesses that have discussed coming to town as a result of the race track so, yes hopefully it will help a great deal," says Weaver. "We got the race track out here that's going to be starting up this summer down there, so we're hoping with the race track down here and stuff, that that's going to bring in a need for new businesses." says Lonnie Campbell, Onawa Mayor.

Mayor Lonnie Campbell says it's still too early to tell what exactly will happen once the track opens. "We're hoping and looking at things to possibly come in here in the community" says Campbell

For now, the City of Onawa is gearing up and working hard to attract new business to their community.

The track doesn't have an official opening date, but they are hoping it will be open by the end of summer.