Global ride-sharing service 'Uber' rolls into Sioux City

"I can hardly wait, we're going to see how it works out tonight," said Sioux City City Councilwoman Rhonda Capron.

Wheels are in motion. Uber makes its way into town.

"The service is finally here," said Uber driver Ryan Dumkrieger.

Just a few weeks after Lyft drove on the scene in Sioux City, the original driving service app is rolling in.

Uber allows those seeking a ride to buckle up and hit the road in just minutes.

All you have to do is boot up the app and choose a destination.

"The wait is five to eight minutes and it's less expensive than a taxi," said Dumkrieger.

"It's a great option and if you have to get somewhere quick, Uber has people all over the town that are ready to pick you up," said Capron.

Uber started its engine in 2009 and it's since raced around over 600 cities worldwide, picking up nearly 40 million riders per month, according to the ride service company.

The innovative travel app's global impact is unmatched and Siouxland may be en route to feel the same effect.

In the wallet.

"You know, I think it's a way for people to make a little extra cash on the side," said Dumkrieger.

And on the roads.

"It feels kind of good giving people rides home that would've maybe made a poor choice if they didn't have the app or had to wait too long for a taxi," said Dumkrieger.

Uber drivers say most of their clientele are passengers looking for a lift home after a night of drinking.

Now, a safe ride home, is just one press away.

"They can travel around and not have to worry about driving and then get home safe," said Capron.

Behind the wheel, or in the back seat, drivers say rolling with Uber is a joyride.

"Usually when you're riding it means you're having a lot more fun, so it's probably better to ride, but you know what, I have met some really cool and fascinating people and, I think, to me, that's part of it," said Dumkrieger. "It's really diving into the community here in Sioux City and meeting them."

If you're interested in becoming Uber's newest driver, visit their sign up page and follow the steps to join.