Musketeers set franchise win record by beating Sioux Falls - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Musketeers set franchise win record by beating Sioux Falls

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Odeen Tufto scored a goal in Sioux City's 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Friday. Odeen Tufto scored a goal in Sioux City's 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Friday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Musketeers set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 39, after a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Friday night.

The Musketeers, who lead the USHL's Western Conference, won for the 15th time their last 16 games to improve to (39-10-7) and increased their current winning streak to six games.

After a scoreless first period, Phillip Knies and Odeen Tufto scored in the second period to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead. The Musketeers added third period goals by Sampo Ranta and Micah Miller. Matiss Kivlenieks made 21 saves to pick up his league-leading 35th win.

Sioux City will play their final regular season home game on Sunday at 3:05 pm against Tri-City. The Muskies close the regular season with games next week at Fargo on Tuesday, plus games in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.