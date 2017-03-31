Musketeers set franchise win record by beating Sioux Falls

The Sioux City Musketeers set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 39, after a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Friday night.

The Musketeers, who lead the USHL's Western Conference, won for the 15th time their last 16 games to improve to (39-10-7) and increased their current winning streak to six games.

After a scoreless first period, Phillip Knies and Odeen Tufto scored in the second period to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead. The Musketeers added third period goals by Sampo Ranta and Micah Miller. Matiss Kivlenieks made 21 saves to pick up his league-leading 35th win.

Sioux City will play their final regular season home game on Sunday at 3:05 pm against Tri-City. The Muskies close the regular season with games next week at Fargo on Tuesday, plus games in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.