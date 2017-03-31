Le Mars sweeps team titles at Unity's early bird track meet

Unity Christian hosted their Early Bird track meet at Northwestern College on Friday.

Le Mars did well in the sprints. In the girls 100 meter dash, Stephanie Williams took the win in just over 14 seconds flat. On the boys side, Collin Nemmers got the win in 11.86 seconds.



Staying with the boys, Parker Wierda anchored the MOC-Floyd Valley guys to the win in the distance medley. The Dutch's winning time was 3:55.

In the girls 400 meter dash, Unity's Mikayla Turek won in 64 seconds, despite plenty of resistance from the wind on a blustery day in Orange City.

"I just try to make my strides bigger, and that helps a lot, and just keeping my head up," said Turek, a sophomore. "The wind, it hurts, but it makes you want to go faster, too."

Le Mars was the team champion on both the boys (276 points) and girls (254 points) sides.