Iowa DOT warns drivers of license renewal scams

The Iowa DOT is sending out a warning to drivers they want you to be careful when you renew your license some websites are trying to trick you.

The DOT says popular websites-- like dmv.org-- are the wrong place to go to renew your license...

Mark Lowe with the DOT says the site tricks people into buying an informational packet.

The information is identical to what you can get on the Iowa DOT website for free.

The packets cost $15, and you still have to pay another 30 to renew your license.

But the DOT says it's already taken steps to reduce the number of people caught up in the scam.

When you look online for license renewal in Iowa, don't click on the first website you see.

Make sure you only click on the iowadot.gov site.