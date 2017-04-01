Michels won't run for SD governor in 2018 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Michels won't run for SD governor in 2018

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -

South Dakota Lt. Gov. Matt Michels says that he's not going to run for governor in 2018.

The Republican said today that a campaign would impair his ability to effectively and comprehensively perform his current duties.

He has been lieutenant governor since 2011 and also serves as president of the South Dakota Senate.    

Michels says that he will focus on serving the best he can during his remaining time and let others campaign.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are both planning 2018 bids for governor, setting up what's likely to be an intense primary campaign.
 

