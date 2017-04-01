Teen helps educate community on burn prevention

Saturday the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation hosted a conference for fire burn victims.

One of those burn victims is now using her story to educate Siouxlanders on burn prevention.

"When I was four years old I went to blow out a candle and the string of my sundress fell into the candle and started my sundress on fire," says Kelsay Parrott.

18-year-old Kelsay Parrot is now using her own personal experiences to help educate and prevent others from becoming burn victims.

"Ever since then I've been going to burn camps and to different events for burn survivors and by going to these events, I realized that there are hundreds of people who go through burn injuries that might not have support or their injuries were preventable but they didn't know how to prevent them" says Parrot.

For Kelsay, getting her story out has always been important.

"I needed to make a difference and I needed to do whatever I could to help people see that burn injuries are preventable whether it be not using candles or whether it be locking up dangerous chemicals or whatever the case may be," says Parrott.

Kelsay's mother, Michelle, wasn't always sure she would have the confidence to share this part of her.

"For her own story to be out there it's kind of that mother's joy. I didn't know how she'd be comfortable saying her story. I didn't know if she'd be willing to talk about her story or if she would just hid behind her scars but, she doesn't. She opens up. If she can help somebody she wants to help somebody," said Michelle Parrott.

But, Kelsay is using her story for good.

She started a project called 'Fireproofing Life" where she plans to speak to fellow girl scouts and community members about her own personal story and ways to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"It's more for the safety of another child so another family doesn't have to be put through what we've been through or deal through what we've had to deal through" says Michelle Parrott.

Parrott will be honored with the Gold Award from the Girl Scouts after her 'Fireproofing Life' presentation later this month.

She will have her "Fireproofing Life" presentation on April 13th at the Cherokee Community Center and it will be open for the public to attend.

It will be from 4-6 p.m.

All donations will go to St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation.