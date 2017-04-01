SB-L boys, Heelan girls win team titles at Wolverine Invitational

West High hosted their Wolverine Invitational on Saturday, with all but one team competing out of the Missouri River Conference.

East High's Avery Lester won the girls 3,000 meter run in 11:15.



Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Miles Scott won the boys 3200 meter run by 40 seconds. Scott's winning time was 10:15.

Kali Ryan anchored Bishop Heelan to a 10:01 finish in the girls 4x800 meter relay.

The Akron-Westfield boys get the win in the shuttle hurdle relay. Leighton Blake was the anchor as the Westerners went just under 1:05.

There were a couple of heavy hitters in the 100 meter dash. West's Khenadi Jones won the girls race in 12.27 seconds. In the boys race, last year's state runner up, SB-L's Brady Wall, goes 11.1 seconds, for the win.

"Felt like I could have done better today, but with better competition, you run better times," said Wall. "I feel like things have been going pretty well and I feel like they'll get better."

SB-L's Sam DeMoss won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. The Warriors were the team champion on the boys side. Bishop Heelan was the girls team champion.