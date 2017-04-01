Light shower chances into Sunday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Light shower chances into Sunday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Saturday was another mostly cloudy day in Siouxland but despite that temperatures once again reached the mid to upper 50s.

Some light rain will try to work its way into the area tonight but will be battling some dry air.

The best chances will be across our southern counties through noon Sunday. We'll start the work week with warmer temperatures as we hit the 60s on Monday.

Still we'll be stuck under cloudy skies and an isolated rain shower can't be ruled out.

More rain moves in Tuesday through Wednesday with over an inch possible through this period. Highs will struggle into the low 50s by Wednesday.

Things dry out for the end of the week and we warm temperatures back into the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.