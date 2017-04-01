Light shower chances into Sunday

Saturday was another mostly cloudy day in Siouxland but despite that temperatures once again reached the mid to upper 50s.

Some light rain will try to work its way into the area tonight but will be battling some dry air.

The best chances will be across our southern counties through noon Sunday. We'll start the work week with warmer temperatures as we hit the 60s on Monday.

Still we'll be stuck under cloudy skies and an isolated rain shower can't be ruled out.

More rain moves in Tuesday through Wednesday with over an inch possible through this period. Highs will struggle into the low 50s by Wednesday.

Things dry out for the end of the week and we warm temperatures back into the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday and Friday.