Exotic Animal Auction in Moville showcases to standing-room-only crowd

Exotic, odd and unusual, that's how some are describing the animal auction that took place today in Moville.

It as a full house as people from around the region showed up for the exotic animal auction. While many were here to purchase an animal, one animal produced a gift for someone.

"I found a feather and I was going to bring it over and sit it by the cage, then I saw that there was an egg right in there. It's really small compared to my hand," said Scarlet Silknitter, 7-years-old.

Tiny tots used this barn auction as a petting zoo...an animal feeding frenzy and did I mention petting zoo? And some just couldn't get close enough, so into the pen the little one went.

"There were hundreds of animals available for purchase today, when it came to the smaller animals they had everything from this cute little bunny to this gorgeous goose," reports Danielle Davis.

Along with sheep and pot belly pigs, people couldn't take their eyes off the 4-horn Jacob Ram. Another show stopper was the camel, head held high but not to be outdone by the Alpaca's and Llamas.

Not often seen was the exotic Highlander and unusual Bisen. And if there is a little one nearby don't get too close as it is their instinct to protect. People came to look but also to buy.

"The goats and the pigs and the miniature horses, we love them and the miniature cows, we love them, probably buy a couple of miniature cows today," said Bonnie Post, Rock valley, Iowa.

And while we were looking at them, these sheep flocked and seemed fascinated by the camera, as well. Some of the animals were so enthralled, they wanted into the excitement of the crowd.

And after the excitement of the auction, it was time to load em up, big, small and unusual to head home.

If you missed out on seeing some of your favorite animals, "Circle S Auction" is looking to do another exotic animal auction in the fall.