Junior Pool League championship game teaches sportsmanship - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Junior Pool League championship game teaches sportsmanship

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

It was time to rack 'em up, break 'em and run the table as Sioux City's Junior Pool League held their season championship. 

The kids range in age from 8 to 18 years old. The junior pool league was restarted last fall after a short hiatus. The kids are learning the fundamentals of billiards with supervising adults as mentors. They go over everything form the proper way to hold a pool stick to creative shots and angles. 

"The goal is to teach them the skills of the game, strategies, sportsmanship is a big part of it to, we have a few kids that could beat some of the adults in the adult league, they are a lot of fun said Ace Leiding, River City Music Co. 

Doxx Warehouse has been donating space for the kids to play. The championship is all in fun and the kids will receive badges, t-shirts, and other treats.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.