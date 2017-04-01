Junior Pool League championship game teaches sportsmanship

It was time to rack 'em up, break 'em and run the table as Sioux City's Junior Pool League held their season championship.

The kids range in age from 8 to 18 years old. The junior pool league was restarted last fall after a short hiatus. The kids are learning the fundamentals of billiards with supervising adults as mentors. They go over everything form the proper way to hold a pool stick to creative shots and angles.

"The goal is to teach them the skills of the game, strategies, sportsmanship is a big part of it to, we have a few kids that could beat some of the adults in the adult league, they are a lot of fun said Ace Leiding, River City Music Co.

Doxx Warehouse has been donating space for the kids to play. The championship is all in fun and the kids will receive badges, t-shirts, and other treats.