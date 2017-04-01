Bishop Heelan raises money with 'Night at the Derby'

Bishop Heelan hosted an annual auction at the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday.

Parents, alumni of Bishop Heelan and friends all joined in on the fun at tonight's event.

The event's theme was 'Night at the Derby', guests in attendance wore large hats and sipped on mint juleps all while bidding on a room full of items.

The school's goal is to raise $350,000 at Saturday's event.

Those looking to purchase an item from tonight's auction could place a bid using their smart phone.

An app will let the bidder know if they've been outbid or if they've won an item.

Students from Bishop Heelan were able to lend a hand to anyone who needed help placing a bid.

"Families and friends from all over look forward to this annual event. It helps us raise lots of good money for our school and for any supplies we need, technology is a big focus this year. So, just a fun event to bring everyone together," says Kathy Verschoor, Co-Chair for Night at the Derby Auction.

KTIV's own Matt Breen and the Sioux City Journal's Bruce Miller emceed tonight's event.