Changes await Iowa offense

Leading rusher Akrum Wadley will return to Iowa for his senior season in 2017.

With the retirement of longtime offensive coordinator Greg Davis in the offseason, Iowa had a coaching vacancy. The Hawkeyes filled that opening with longtime offensive line coach Brian Ferentz. As spring practice continues, Iowa is adjusting to that change.

The Hawkeye offense loses five starters from last season, including quarterback C.J. Beathard.



Sophomore Nathan Stanley tops the spring depth chart at quarterback. Stanley only threw nine passes in 2016.



But, 1,000-yard rusher Akrum Wadley returns, as do four starters on the offensive line.



Players say we should expect much of the same this season.

"We're just trying to get some chemistry going, learn the offense as well as we can and improve every day on the little things," said Peter Pekar. "It'll come together."

"There's not much changing," said Boone Myers. "We're still playing Iowa football. It's still going to be ground-and-pound, tough, physical football. Not much has changed."

Iowa will have an open practice in West Des Moines on Friday. The final spring drills are Friday, April 21 at Kinnick Stadium.