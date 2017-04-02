5 children killed in South Dakota house fire

Authorities say five children died in a house fire in Spearfish.

The fire was reported at 4:23 a.m. Saturday at a two-story residence at the intersection of Ames and Oliver streets in Spearfish, a town of about 11,000 people in western South Dakota.

Spearfish police and fire officials say the victims were believed to be between the ages of 6 and 9 years old.

Spearfish Fire Chief Mark Sachara says some adults tried to rescue the children and were taken to Spearfish Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their conditions were not known.

Officials say the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A cause has not been determined.

