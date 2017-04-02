Former union leader accused in federal embezzlement case

The former man in charge of the United Dairy Workers of Le Mars faces embezzlement charges.

The Sioux City Journal reports Curtis Dean Lang was indicted on March 22.

He's accused of taking more than $45,000 while he served as president of the organization that represents many employees of Wells Enterprises.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Lang into custody on Wednesday.

The next day, Lang entered a not guilty plea in Federal Court and then bonded out of jail.

Lang faces one count of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets.