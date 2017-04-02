New life for Sioux City's Bekins Van & Storage building?

There's a proposal to turn an old Sioux City landmark into a new apartment building.

The Sioux City City Council is expected to vote on a plan tomorrow presented by developer Clint Stencil from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He wants to turn the former Bekins Van and Storage building on the corner of West 4th Street and Wesley Parkway into a 72-unit complex.

The Bekins building was built back in the early 1900s.

The proposal calls for Midnight, LLC to invest more than $6.5 million into the renovation that is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

