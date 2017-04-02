Burglars target churches in Yankton County, SD

Authorities in Yankton County South Dakota investigating a series of church burglaries.

They have happened over a 6-day period in the northern part of the county.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff the suspects entered the churches and rummaged through things.

The churches targeted, according to the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan, are St. Agnes Catholic Church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, also known as the "Stone" Church.

Because of the continuing investigation the sheriff didn't want to release more information about the crime spree that happened last month.