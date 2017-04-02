Burglars target churches in Yankton County, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Burglars target churches in Yankton County, SD

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect

Authorities in Yankton County South Dakota investigating a series of church burglaries.

They have happened over a 6-day period in the northern part of the county.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff the suspects entered the churches and rummaged through things.

The churches targeted, according to the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan, are St. Agnes Catholic Church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, also known as the "Stone" Church.

Because of the continuing investigation the sheriff didn't want to release more information about the crime spree that happened last month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.