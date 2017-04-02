Hitting the catwalk to improve water quality in Siouxland

Belle Touche Salon and Spa hit the catwalk to raise money for Siouxland.

The 2nd annual fashion show was all about raising awareness for clean drinking water.

The salon hopes to raise $10,000 for the Audubon Society, which helps protect the Missouri River.

Models strutted their stuff down the runway in fashion made from recyclables.

The unique looks were made from items like plastic, tissue paper and balloons.

The show is something Aveda salons across the country participate in.

"The reason that we do it is to bring attention to the fact that we need clean water and we use it everyday in our business, with washing hair and taking care of people so that's why" says Belle Touche Owner, Cheri Cosgrove.

Some of the models featured in Sunday's show are students from Sioux City Community Schools.

The show started at 4 and lasted until 6.