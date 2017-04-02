Siouxland celebrates diversity with multi-cultural fair

A tradition for more than 20-years, the "Faces of Siouxland" multi-cultural fair united traditions from across the globe into one room.

People ventured outside of their own traditions to learn something new.

"It is just an amazing day of people being able to get together and celebrate the diversity that is Siouxland" says Karen Mackey, Executive Director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

The annual event has grown so much in size that this year they had to find a brand new location.

This year, the event was held at the Sioux City Convention center and attracted more than 70 vendors.

In past years the Sioux City Human Rights Commission had to top out the event at 50 vendors.

"We can walk through our days and not really notice a lot of the wonderful things that are in our community because it is so easy to notice the things that are disturbing to us. So, it's really great to take a minute to see the many services that are available." says Deb Deboer.

Vendors at the fair were able to spread the word of the causes they hold dear.

From churches, to charities all the way to the police department, vendors were hoping to impact those in attendance.

And, there was something for everyone to enjoy at the fair.

"We have some amazing food for sale, we have crafts for sale, a lot of informational booths. we're going to have free space for kids to do arts and crafts and kind of do their thing. We have somebody here that does balloon animals. It's just an amazing day." says Mackey.

A melting pot of cultures able to come together for some fun.