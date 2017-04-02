Mustang bats are inconsistent in double-header loss

The Mustangs found some more hitting woes in their first double-header game against Concordia on Sunday.

After scoring just three runs on Saturday in back-to-back games against Midland, Morningside hung a goose egg in the early game against the Bulldogs.

Concordia pitcher Jason Munsch threw a complete game, one-hit shutout. The Mustangs' lone hit came in the fourth inning on a lead-off double by Blake Rogers. Morningside hitters weren't able to plate Rogers or two other runners with the bases loaded and just one out.

The game-winning run came in the top of the first inning. After walking to start the game, Casey Berg later came around to score on an RBI fielder's choice by Christian Montero.

Jared Novotny took the bump for the Mustangs, recording just one run on six hits.

The second game of the double-header was a totally different story.

The Mustangs scored eight runs in the game, but Concordia put the game out of reach in just the third inning, putting nine runs on the board.

J.L. Tourville started for the Mustangs but was pulled after two and one-third innings after Morningside allowed four runs. Kevin Bevilacqua came in to relieve and gave up five runs on four hits. Just four of the nine runs in the inning were earned, due to three Mustang errors.

After being blanked in the first three frames, the Mustangs rallied for four runs in the fourth inning. Joe Genoways hit an RBI double to right that plated Andrew Kasperbauer, who singled to start the inning. Eric Salmonson then came into pinch hit for Nathan DeChaine, and he doubled to left field to bring Genoways around to score. The other two runs in the inning came on a fielder's choice ground out from Cole Chapin and an RBI single by Jacob Lamoreux.

Kasperbauer came up again in the fifth inning and knocked a solo home run. Morningside added three more runs in the sixth inning, but eight runs weren't enough to dig out from a nine-run defeceit.

The Mustangs fall 13-8 in the second of two and have now lost five straight games.

They'll look to halt the losing streak on Friday against Dordt.