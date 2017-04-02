Musketeers win USHL regular season title; set franchise record for wins and points

The Sioux City Musketeers closed out their last game at the Tyson Events Center this season with a record-breaking win 4-1 over the Tri-City Storm.

The Muskies improve to a USHL-best forty wins, a franchise record for the team. Plus, the win means they'll sit atop the USHL standings at the end of the regular season, clinching the Anderson Cup. The wins also marks the team's 86th point this season, another franchise record.

After a scoreless first, Phillip Knies broke the seal on the net just under five minutes into the second period on assists from Jacob Wilson and Matt Hellickson. Later in the period, Matthew Miller scored on assists from Brian Rigali and Brady Ferner.

The Storm answered just over a minute after the break. Logan Drevitch scored, assisted by Blais Richartz, cut the Musketeers' lead to 2-1 in the third.

But Sioux City responded with two more goals of its own. Eeli Tolvanen netted one, assisted by Hellickson and Charlie Kelleher. Rigali got one of his own, assisted by Jackson Keane and Connor Ford.

The Musketeers' boat a league-leading 40-10 record heading into their last three games of the regular season.

They play against Fargo on Tuesday and they'll finish up the season in Sioux Falls on April 8.