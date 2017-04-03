Dancing to fight dementia

A new study involving older adults found those who took dance lessons three times per week did better on speed and memory tests.

The demands of learning the moves and keeping up with the group improved their brain health.

At The Meadows activity center in Sarasota, Florida a group of older ladies are tapping their way to some good, heart-healthy cardio.

Hearing about the study proving dance helps fight dementia is not shocking to instructor Bonnie Gray.

"The key is to use your brain and body together, and that's where the memory benefits come in, so you have both muscle memory and memory muscle," said Gray.

She said memory improvement comes next.

