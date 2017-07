Sioux City's Gordmans could remain open based on recent court filings.

Court documents filed this weekend in the U-S Bankruptcy Court in Omaha show Sioux City's location is one of at least 50 stores from the retailer to remain open.

This comes after Houston-based Stage Stores won the bid to take over the chain in bankruptcy court last month.

But this list could change.

According to Stage, a definitive list for all Gordmans locations would be posted to the store's website this week.

Stage said it plans to run at least 50 stores.

It is unknown if the name of the Sioux City location would change.