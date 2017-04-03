Workweek begins with fog and rain showers

After a gloomy closeout to the weekend, we'll be starting off the workweek in a similar fashion. Thick cloud cover will be with us as we start the day with dense fog likely throughout much of the viewing area so make sure you drive carefully and allow some extra time on your commute. Showers will be developing later on this afternoon as a low pressure center moves up from the SW and look to last into the overnight hours. This wave of moisture does look to pull out though before our Tuesday morning commute so we should start to dry some throughout the day tomorrow.

Another weak wave of moisture could spark up an isolated shower on Wednesday before a nice ridge of high pressure begins to build in for the latter half of our workweek. This will bring back the sunshine just in time for the weekend and also give us some warmer conditions. Seasonable temps with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° will be with us into Friday setting us up for quite the nice weekend as SW flow takes over. As warmer flow pumps in, temperatures will soar upwards into Saturday and Sunday with lower 70s expected. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the warmth. We can't rule out a spotty morning shower Sunday but besides that the weekend should remain dry.

