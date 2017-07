Fog was a big part of our Monday morning, with some of it being extremely dense. Do you ever wonder how it can disappear so quickly once the sun rises or temps warm? Usually what happens is the as temperatures warm and the sun heats the ground, the relative humidity begins to decrease and help dry the air out. Winds also tend to calm down overnight, weather dependable though but as the winds calm down that allows fog to develop quicker. When the winds increase, it actually mixes the layer of fog and helps it begin to erode. This helps drier air mix in with that fog as well and that allows the fog to start to evaporate. All of these situations can help the fog disappear.