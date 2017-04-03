Mercy Medical Center honors the Gift of Life - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mercy Medical Center honors the Gift of Life

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Right now over 118,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ. 

700 of those people live in Iowa. 

Today, Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center hosted a "Donate Life" flag raising ceremony to honor anyone who has been touched by organ donation. 

The ceremony featured stories from donor families and donor recipients.

Our friend, and former colleague, Larry Wentz shared his story.

Wentz received a new liver five years ago.

He helped raise the flag along with a family member of an organ donor from central Iowa.

"It brings a connection together when we see that there's an organ donor family, there's a receiving family and it brings that connective purpose that we have a purpose in donation and it does save lives and it makes a difference for everybody involved," says John Jorgensen, Donation Services Coordinator with Iowa Donor Network. 

