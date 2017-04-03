Woman Helps Inspire Others to Donate Life after Death of Husband

Over 700 Iowans are in need of a life saving organ.

Monday, Mercy Medical Center honored those who's lives have been touched by organ donation.

Five years ago the unthinkable happened to Alyssa Tabersteuhn when her then 33-year-old husband suffered a fatal heart attack.

When her husband, Jay, passed unexpectedly, Tabersteuhn was left with a lot of choices.

One that was already made for her was her husband's choice to be an organ donor.

"What he told me early on was that he wanted to be a donor and so I'm here continuing the legacy to do exactly what he did for me and hope that people can share with their family what their choices [are] so that in the event that suddenly and unexpectedly when they're gone so that their family has an easier way of continuing what they want," says Alyssa Tabersteuhn.

Now, his corneas are helping bring a new outlook to two woman who lost their sight.

"Truthfully, outside of his heart, which was golden, his eyes were probably the next best thing. He saw the world in a way that not many people did. He wanted to help others not only in life, but in death," says Tabersteuhn.

Tabersteuhn is using her story to inspire others to donate.

"I want to have people understand that if you have a decision like this to let your family know. It's a sucker punch is what I called it when he passed and I walked in and saw my life crumble in front of me. And, I am so thankful that the medical examiner saw his drivers license and saw the yes that we were able to continue his final wishes," says Tabersteuhn.

Turning a tragic situation into a new opportunity for life.