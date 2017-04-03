Newell, Iowa woman arrested for forging check - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Newell, Iowa woman arrested for forging check

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Police have arrested a Newell, Iowa woman after she passed a forged check at local bank. 

25-year old Rachel Campbell is charged with Forgery. 

On March 29, 25-year old Kyle Klink was arrested and charged with nine felony fraud charges after he forged several checks at Citizen First National Bank's main branch and north branch. 

During the investigation, police alleged Campbell also passed a forged check at the credit union. 

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

