Appeals begin for Sioux City property assessments

If you own a home in Sioux City, you most likely recently received a letter from the City Assessor's office telling you the value of your home.

And, chances are, its worth more.

Monday was the first day Sioux City residents could appeal recent property assessments of their home.

"The assessments are really done every two years," said Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions. "So, what they're saying is the assessments went up 11% in the last two years and that really is in line with with what we've seen in the marketplace for the entire region."

But, that doesn't mean homeowners are happy about the increase.

"I think they'd love to see that the value of their property is up," said McManamy. "What they get concerned about is that this big leap in their property values might mean a big leap in taxes, and I don't think that that's necessarily going to bear itself out. I think we might see some people who had really nice increases in their value and their taxes are only going up slightly."

In Sioux City, the assessment is done by the City Assessor's Office that looks at different factors.

"The Sioux City Assessor determines kind of what fair market value is," said McManamy. "They based that on sales in the area and kind of divide things up into regions of the city."

Those values are up because of the local economy.

"We're seeing some increased demand, particularly first-time homebuyers and some limited inventory of properties," said McManamy. "And anytime you have more demand than you have supply, prices go up."

So what does this mean for your property taxes?

"Assessed value has some correlation with taxes, but it's not a direct correlation with taxes," said McManamy. "So, what that means is if a property goes up say 20% in assessed value, that by no means means that the taxes will be going up by 20%."

Here's how those property taxes are calculated:

"So, you take the assessed value, we'll figure out the rollback in July and that'll give us the gross taxable value, unless they have a military exemption, that'll also be the net taxable value. and then once those taxing authorities figure out their tax levy rate, that's what's going to determine what the gross taxes are,." said McManamy.

But, homeowners won't know how much higher their property taxes will be for a few months.

Until then, residents have through April 25th to request the City Assessor's Office do an informal review of their assessment in person. They have through April 30th to file a protest on paper.

The city begins reviewing the appeals the first week of May and will have a decision near the end of that month.

City Assessor Al Jordan says his office doesn't do the inspections in person because they don't have the manpower.

But, residents can present pictures and compare values of neighboring homes in their appeals.

Union County, South Dakota leaders say, their property assessments are done by the County Assessor's Office.

Their appeals are first sent to a local board, which were due by March 16th.

If residents don't agree with the local board's decision, they can appeal to the county board by April 4th.

The Dakota County, Nebraska Assessor said that their property assessments are also done by the county.

He said they send their assessments to residents by June 1st.

And, homeowners have all month to appeal by filling out forms they can get at the county courthouse.