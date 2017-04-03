Mother, son arrested after police find 80 marijuana plants at home

A Schaller, Iowa mother and son have been arrested after police say they found 80 marijuana plants in their home.

34-year old Keegan Cross is charged with manufacturing marijuana and exploitation of a dependent adult.

58-year old Glenda Turnquist is charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 30, a search warrant was issued after a deputy smelled what was believed to be marijuana from the home following a littering complaint.

According to police, Cross was financially exploiting his dependent grandfather by using his credit card to purchase supplies for the growing operation.

Cross is booked in the Sac County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Turnquist is booked in the jail on a $26,300 bond.