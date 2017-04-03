Light rain tonight before some sun Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Light rain tonight before some sun Tuesday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A day that started with morning fog could end with a few rain showers across the region.  

This light rain will linger into the early overnight before this system moves onto the east which will give us a drier Tuesday with highs near 60.  

Another system is going to move through the Midwest on Wednesday which will take the heavier rain to the south with just a few light showers becoming possible through Siouxland.  

After that, a drier stretch of weather will begin for as highs will rise from the 50s Thursday into the 60s by Friday.  

And then full fledged spring weather could take over this weekend with highs likely going into the 70s.

