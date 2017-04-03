Nebraska passes bill to create 'Choose Life' license plates - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska passes bill to create 'Choose Life' license plates

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill passed by the state Legislature.

Senators voted 35-5 to send a bill creating "Choose Life" license plates to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign it.

The plates will cost $5 more than standard license plates, and revenue will supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus says the vote clears the way for more battles over speech on license plates and will waste the Legislature's time.

