Some Sioux City City Council members voice concerns over convention center hotel development

The Iowa Reinvestment District. A three-part development project in downtown Sioux City.

Ho-Chunk's Virginia Square apartment complex, an Ag expo and learning center, and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Historic Fourth Street.

The IRD program allows to the city to use hotel and state taxes to build the project.

Over $5 million is going toward the $30 million convention center hotel.

"It's a golden opportunity for Sioux City to take advantage of," said Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty.

The Courtyard by Marriott is set to go in the parking lot just east of the Sioux City Convention Center. To make up for the loss in parking, there are plans to put a parking ramp behind the hotel.

The idea of another parking ramp in downtown Sioux City has some city council members worried.

"Most downtown hotels, they don't look like a suburban hotel, they build them up, so I have a concern," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "It would be nice if it were built up and didn't take up such a large portion of the parking lot."

"We know that it needs parking and that will be provided, as well as for the area around the convention center and Historic Fourth," said Dougherty. "We are addressing that and we know that's crucial to the success of the whole plan."

City developers say the five-story, 150-room hotel will drive more traffic toward the convention center.

Some council members believe a recreational center could be a better fit.

"You know people from Sioux City, they go to Omaha, they go to Wichita, they go to Lincoln, they go everywhere chasing grand kids and kids and we don't have that type of facility in this community and I think that it's long overdue."

Developers agree Sioux City could use a rec facility, but say the current reinvestment district project is an effective plan moving forward.

"All those projects working together really should come together and give a big economic boost for Sioux City," said Dougherty.

Developers say the project will bring nearly 300 permanent jobs to Sioux City and 23-million dollars in annual revenue.