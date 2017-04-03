Sioux City City Council approves development agreement for 80-home residential project

Yeah, Matt. City council gave the green light to two residential developments that, combined, will bring the city over 150 new living spaces.

The first is a project led by Senator Rick Bertrand that will bring 80 town homes to the city's north side.

"This is a big day for Sioux City, it's a big day for the north side," said project developer, Sen. Rick Bertrand (R) Sioux City. "This is going to be the largest development in almost three decades, 30 years for the north side."

It's called Chestnut Hill, and will be built on Floyd Boulevard near 28th Street. City council approved a resolution giving developers $1.5 million to start construction.

"It's going to be pretty appealing to retirees as well as new families and we're really excited tonight that council moved and we're ready to move some dirt," said Bertrand.

This is another housing development that is building on the residential market success the city had last year.

"Quality is in high demand and as more and more of these projects come on-board, I think it's a natural evolution of people moving into separate sections of the town and sections of housing, so we're just really excited to be a part of this," said Bertrand.

Bertrand says a street connecting Chestnut Avenue and Floyd Boulevard will be completed by the end of the summer.

He says 12 units will be completed by July of next year.