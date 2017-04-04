Nebraska governor appoints student college trustees

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed three student representatives to the State College System Board of Trustees.

Ricketts announced Monday that Chadron State College sophomore Ashley Goad, Peru State College sophomore Treyten Nelson and Wayne State College junior Jayme Krejci will serve on the board during the 2017-18 school year.

The Nebraska State College System consists of three colleges with a combined 9,000 students. The governor appoints a non-voting student representative from each college.

The board of trustees meets at least five times a year and approves tuition and salaries for college employees.