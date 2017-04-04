Nebraska governor appoints student college trustees - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska governor appoints student college trustees

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

 Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed three student representatives to the State College System Board of Trustees.

Ricketts announced Monday that Chadron State College sophomore Ashley Goad, Peru State College sophomore Treyten Nelson and Wayne State College junior Jayme Krejci will serve on the board during the 2017-18 school year.

The Nebraska State College System consists of three colleges with a combined 9,000 students. The governor appoints a non-voting student representative from each college.

The board of trustees meets at least five times a year and approves tuition and salaries for college employees.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.