Health care revival: Republican health plan may be coming back to life

President Trump says he never gave up negotiating on health care. Now it looks like he could be making progress.

After flatlining less than two weeks ago, the Republican health plan may be coming back to life.

Vice President Pence led a late-night trip to Capitol Hill last night to pitch skeptical conservatives a compromise that allows states to opt out of Obamacare mandates.

Like covering maternity, mental health, and emergencies, and it would allow insurers to charge sick people more.

"We are encouraged by at least the idea, intrigued by the idea but would certainly need a whole lot more information," said Freedom Caucus Member Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

The details expected today with a possible vote this week.

Covering pre-existing conditions and young adults on their parents insurance would stay.

Not everyone likes that.

"We're approaching this strictly from a public policy standpoint and I'm quite confident that we can do much better with healthcare reform than we're doing," said Freedom Caucus Member Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

The compromise comes after an earlier meeting with skeptical moderate republicans

And some weekend "golf diplomacy" with Senator Rand Paul. One of the loudest critics. "I think the President has made clear that he intends to work with anyone who wants to help him get to number of votes," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

That number still in motion.

But they could be voting blind.

Leaders say if the vote happens this week there'll be no time for a new CBO score, telling lawmakers how much the bill would cost.