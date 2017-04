Deadly storms are now being blamed for at least four deaths across the Southeast.

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter were killed when their mobile home was flipped in Louisiana.

"I lost everything. I lost my family," father Edrick Alexander said as he surveyed the debris left behind.

In Jackson, Mississippi a woman was on the phone with a 911 operator when her car was overtaken by flood waters. She did not survive.

The system that spawned those storms continues to push through the Carolinas, where multiple tornado warnings were issued Monday afternoon.

