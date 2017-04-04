Former teacher pleads guilty to 2 sex-with-student counts - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former teacher pleads guilty to 2 sex-with-student counts

IDA GROVE, IA (AP) -

 A former substitute teacher and coach has pleaded guilty to having sexual relationships with students at two northwest Iowa high schools.

33-year-old John Tietsort, of Battle Creek, entered the pleas Monday in Ida County District Court to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. 

His sentencing is scheduled for May 15.

Prosecutors say Tietsort had a sexual relationship October 2015 through June 2016 with an 18-year-old female student at Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove High School, where Tietsort was a substitute teacher and assistant football coach. 

Prosecutors also say Tietsort had a sexual relationship last year with a 17-year-old female student from Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School, where Tietsort also was a substitute teacher.
   

