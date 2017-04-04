Committee close to advancing Nebraska tax cut package - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Committee close to advancing Nebraska tax cut package

Posted:
A Nebraska legislative committee is close to advancing a tax cut package, but some lawmakers are still objecting to the proposal A Nebraska legislative committee is close to advancing a tax cut package, but some lawmakers are still objecting to the proposal
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska legislative committee is close to advancing a tax cut package, but some lawmakers are still objecting to the proposal.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion says the Legislature's Revenue Committee could vote Tuesday on the legislation. The package would lower the state's top individual and corporate tax rates, expand an earned income tax credit for low-income residents and change the way agricultural land is valued for tax purposes. Smith says he wanted to wait at least a day before voting to give senators time to consider several new amendments.

Some senators say they're not convinced the measure will help stimulate the economy, as supporters contend. The package is partially built on Gov. Pete Ricketts' recommendations for lawmakers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.