Sunshine returns for our Tuesday, but for how long?

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
We were greeted by clouds and gloom as we started our workweek but today we will see a some improvement across the viewing area. We will start the day a little cloudy with showers beginning to move out and then we'll see some clearing by the time we get into the midday hours. Clouds do quickly move back in tonight though as a weak frontal boundary swing through the region. This could spark up some isolated showers tomorrow but precipitation looks to remain on the lighter side.

The second half of the week is looking beautiful due to a ridge of high pressure that will be building in overhead. This will give us sunny skies right into the weekend along with a substantial warming trend. SW flow will take over as we step into Friday and this will help our highs climb into the 60s Friday afternoon then into the 70s by the time we get into Saturday and Sunday. More clouds roll in just in time for next week as we start tracking our next system that could bring some rain showers throughout the day on Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

