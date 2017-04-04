UPDATE: Precautionary Lockdown lifted from Woodbury Central Community School, MVAO

UPDATE:

The precautionary lockdown for Woodbury Central and MVAO (Anthon) has been lifted, this according to a post by Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

In a post on Twitter, Drew said a person of interest is currently being interviewed.

Captain Tony Wingert said after speaking with the individual, that there was no threat to the area and no charges would be filed.

Wingert said the person of interest was regarding a robbery in Anthon.

Officials from Woodbury Central confirmed the lockdown at their school had been lifted.

Precautionary lockdown for Woodbury Central & MVAO (Anthon) being lifted as person of interest is being interviewed. Contact Capt. ........ — Dave Drew (@SheriffDaveDrew) April 4, 2017

PREVIOUSLY:

Woodbury Central Community School is under a 'cautionary lockdown', this according to the district's superintendent.

Superintendent Doug Glackin said around 11:30 a.m. the Moville Police Department informed the district that they were looking for an individual.

Glackin said from there they placed the school under what he called a 'cautionary lockdown'.

He said students and parents have been informed of the lockdown, and students are able to continue with their normal classes inside the building.

Glackin said students are not allowed to go outside for activities at this point.