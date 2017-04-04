Top honors for Siouxland student at Iowa State Science & Technology Fair

A middle school student from northwest Iowa received a top honor at the Iowa State Science and Technology Fair.

Mary Matthiesen from Sacred Heart School in Spencer, Iowa received 1st place in the 6th grade category of Microbiology, Biomedical and Medical Sciences.

About 350 students in 6th through 8th grades took part in the competition on Friday in Ames.

Mary's project was called "What food affects Type 1 Diabetics' Blood Glucose the Fastest"?

She was named in the top 10% of middle school science fair participants in the county and could be picked to compete at the national competition.

Information from Sacred Heart School:

Sacred Heart Students Emma Morey, Elliana Heisinger, and Mary Matthiesen competed Friday, March 31st in Ames at the Hilton Coliseum for the 60th Iowa State Science and Technology Fair. This is a competition that includes schools across the state of Iowa. The students competed against about 350 other students ranging from 6th-8th grade.

The day consisted of judging from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m with only a 45 minute lunch break. At eight o'clock that night was the award ceremony.

Emma Morey with her project "Does a Warm or Cold Soccer Ball Go Further?" received an honorable mention in her 6th grade category of Physics, Math, and Engineering.

Mary Matthiesen with her project "What food affects Type 1 Diabetics' Blood Glucose the Fastest?" received 1st place in her 6th grade category of Microbiology, Biomedical, and Medical Sciences. Mary also was a semifinalist, which means she was named in the top 10% of middle school science fair participants in the nation! This nominates her to send her research on to be evaluated for the national competition hosted in Washington, D.C. this year.