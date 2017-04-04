CENTSABLE HEALTH: One Pot Tex Mex Pasta - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: One Pot Tex Mex Pasta

Posted:
SUBMITTED (KTIV) -

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 jalapeno, diced

1 ½ tsp. taco seasoning

2 cup dry pasta

1 (16 ounce) jar salsa

1 (14.5 ounce) can low sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 cup frozen corn

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

Optional Toppings: avocado, diced tomatoes, cheese, cilantro

Directions

HEAT oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. ADD onion, jalapeno, and ground beef and SAUTE until ground beef is well browned and onion is translucent. DRAIN excess fat, if necessary. ADD taco seasoning and SAUTE until ground beef is coated. ADD pasta, salsa, chicken broth, diced tomato paste, corn and black beans. BRING to a boil then SIMMER for 15-20 minutes, or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. TOP with avocado, diced tomato, cheese or cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 448 calories; 69.7 calories from fat; 7.9 g fat; 2.3 g saturated fat; 46.9 mg cholesterol; 1102.2 mg sodium; 65.9 g carbohydrate; 11.2 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 30.8 g protein 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.