Tolerance Week events in Sioux City

Tuesday, April 4 - 6:30, Mid America Air Museum, screening of the documentary Above and Beyond. In 1948, just three years after the liberation of Nazi death camps, a group of Jewish American pilots answered a call for help. In secret and at great personal risk, they smuggled planes out of the U.S., trained behind the Iron Curtain in Czechoslovakia and flew for Israel in its War of Independence. As members of Machal - “volunteers from abroad” - this ragtag band of brothers not only turned the tide of the war; they also embarked on personal journeys of discovery and renewed Jewish pride. Above and Beyond is their story.

The film brings together interviews with the pilots, as well as stunning aerial footage, to present a fascinating, little-known tale filled with heart, heroism and high-flying chutzpah. The film follows the pilots on their circuitous route from the United States - where they met and trained in secret and struggled to stay two steps ahead of the FBI - to Panama, Italy and Czechoslovakia, where they flew versions of the very Nazi planes they had tried to shoot down in World War II.

Wednesday, April 5 - 7:00, The National Music Museum on the campus of the University of South Dakota, Music as memory: A child of the Holocaust remembers in song will feature Ms. Inge Auerbacher as part of the university’s semester-long celebration of Yiddish Arts, Culture and History.

Thursday, April 6 - 9:30, Orpheum Theatre, Area 8th graders will attend a performance of The Star on my Heart, by the Sioux City Community Youth Theatre.

Thursday, April 6 - 7:30, Orpheum Theatre, We are very pleased to announce the continued relationship with the Sioux City Community Theatre and very special collaboration for Tolerance Week, 2017. By special arrangement with the Sioux City Community Theatre, the main event at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre will be opening night of the Children’s Production of The Star on My Heart.

The Star on My Heart is the story of one of the child survivors of Terezin, Inge Auerbacher. During World War II, 15,000 Jewish children were sent by the Nazi Gestapo to Theresienstadt, a former military camp also known as Terezin. This concentration camp was a stopping place for children and adults on their way to the gas chambers in Auschwitz. When Terezin was liberated in 1945, there were only about 100 surviving children there.

The play was written by Ohio writer and theater director Angela Miloro-Hansen. Both Ms. Auerbacher and Ms. Miloro-Hansen will be present at the Sioux City opening night. Ms. Auerbacher will be the guest of honor and speak to the audience after the performance.