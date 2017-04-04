Morningside & Dordt pitchers take weekly GPAC honors

Morningside’s Rachel Henks is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports softball pitcher-of-the-week. Henks, a senior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, allowed only one run and four hits while hurling nine innings in the Mustangs' sweep of Mount Marty. She had 11 strikeouts and no walks. She lost her bid for a shutout in the opener on a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning. Henks is 17-4 with a 1.88 earned run average for the season.

Connor Hopkins of Dordt is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports baseball pitcher-of-the-week. Hopkin, a senior from Menifee, California, racked up 17 strikeouts last week and earned a pair of victories to improve to 5-0 this season. He has a 2.25 earned run average which is second in the league and leads the GPAC in strikeouts and strikeouts per game.