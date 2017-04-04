South Sioux City closing in on $1.5 million spent on Big Ox Ener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City closing in on $1.5 million spent on Big Ox Energy odor issue

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City has spent nearly $1.5 million when it comes to the odor issue from Big Ox Energy, this according to figures provided by the city. 

Dating back to November, these costs reflect everything from lodging for displaced families, which ended in mid February... to meals... and testing of things like peroxide levels. 

March was the least expensive month to date, with the city spending slightly over $81,000. 

The previous low was November slightly under $117,000. 

Since November 5, on average the city has spent nearly $293,000 a month with all projects. 

And per day? $13,196.92

