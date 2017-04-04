Siouxland electronic recycling business under investigation by the EPA

An electronic recycling business in Sioux City is under investigation by the federal Environmental Protection Agency for their site in Sioux City and South Sioux City Nebraska.

That's according to the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

The company under investigation is Recycletronics.

The business opened up in 2010 and recycles old televisions, computers and other electronics.

Neither the NDEQ nor the EPA would go into the specifics of what the investigation entails.

However, the owner of Recycletronics says Tuesday's visit by the EPA was a follow up to a concern that was made last year.

"We had an audit late last year and they asked us to make some improvements, so we did," said Aaron Rochester, owner of Recycletronics, "They came back for a follow up meeting just to take an inventory and they called me last week and asked if they could have permission to entire the facility and so I said sure."

Rochester says he will close his business in the next few months.

Rochester says he's not making enough of a profit, so the business will close.

He says he is working with other local recyclers to take care of all his customers.