South Sioux City man receives 10 years for assaulting his wife

A South Sioux City man will spend more than 10 years in prison after police say he assaulted and choked his wife before threatening to shoot her.

Garret Marr pleaded guilty to Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited person, Terroristic Threats and Domestic Assault.

According to police on June 17, Marr struck and choked his wife at their home.

He then said he was going to shoot her and her sister before leaving to get a gun.

According to police after he choked his wife again outside of their home, Marr grabbed a hunting rifle from the home and other gun bags before leaving.

