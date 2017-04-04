Siouxland women earn less than the national average when it comes to gender pay

On average, women make 80-cents for every dollar men make in the workforce. National Equal Pay Day, was enacted to raise awareness about the wage discrepancy in our country.

As National Equal Pay day is celebrated across the nation, the "Gender Undone" Student organization at Morningside College held a bake sale and let women pay for items according the the pay gap from the state they were born in.

"In the classroom my students were surprised by this, that it still happens and that it varies a great deal across states," said Valerie Henning, Gender Studies Teacher, Morningside College.

In Nebraska the pay gap is 79%.

In South Dakota it is 78%.

In Iowa the pay gap goes down to 77%.

So Siouxland women get paid less than the national average.

And as graduation is always on the horizon for these students, it's a reality they hope will not last long.

"I think it is definitely important to build women up so they know their value and they understand that they are just as good as men, especially their work," said Kellan Walker, "Gender Undone" Morningside College.

"We live in a male dominated society, if you are a man you have a leg up compared to everyone else, compared to women, it sucks, its unfortunate but that is the way it is and the way it has been but it shouldn't be," said Sarah Jackson, "Gender Undone" Morningside college.

So one cookie at a time and one day at a time these students are hoping to empower women, start the conversation and bring about change.

"I think a combination of negotiating salary as well as doing research can be a good thing. Studies show that women going into a job setting don't have good negotiating skills because we are taught to take the first offer and be lucky we got that first offer," continued Jackson.